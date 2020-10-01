Trump refuses to condemn white supremacy

We’re still waiting.
The worst presidential debate in American history is still ringing in our ears, and we’re still waiting for the president of the United States to do something as simple as condemn white supremacy, and he still hasn’t done it.
Not on stage. Not in a statement.
