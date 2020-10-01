Menu Search Log in

Trump refuses to condemn white supremacy

The worst presidential debate in American history is still ringing in our ears, and we’re still waiting for the president of the United States to do something as simple as condemn white supremacy, and he still hasn’t done it.

By

Opinion

October 1, 2020 - 9:29 AM

Armed members of the far-right Proud Boys groups stand guard during a memorial for Patriot Prayer member Aaron Jay Danielson on September 5, 2020 in Vancouver, Washington. Danielson was shot and killed on Saturday, August 29 during a pro-Trump rally in Portland, Oregon. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images/TNS)

We’re still waiting.

Not on stage. Not in a statement.

