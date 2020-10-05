Trump unwilling to decry hate groups for fear of losing their votes

The winner of last week’s presidential debate was fear.
Far-right radicals and militia groups got a huge fist bump when President Trump was unwilling to condemn their actions in front of a live audience of 73 million.
By debate’s end, the Proud Boys militia group had modified their logo to include Trump’s advice to “Stand back and stand by.”
