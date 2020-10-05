Menu Search Log in

Trump unwilling to decry hate groups for fear of losing their votes

October 5, 2020 - 8:45 AM

Armed members of the far-right Proud Boys groups stand guard during a memorial for Patriot Prayer member Aaron Jay Danielson on September 5, 2020 in Vancouver, Washington. Danielson was shot and killed on Saturday, August 29 during a pro-Trump rally in Portland, Oregon. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images/TNS)

The winner of last week’s presidential debate was fear.

Far-right radicals and militia groups got a huge fist bump when President Trump was unwilling to condemn their actions in front of a live audience of 73 million. 

By debate’s end, the Proud Boys militia group had modified their logo to include Trump’s advice to “Stand back and stand by.” 

