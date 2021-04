An incident last weekend is an example of why having law enforcement serve as traffic control officers is overkill.

According to an interview with John Sigg of Iola, he was flagged last Friday night by officers for traveling 34 mph in a 25 mph zone. In the ensuing action, Sigg was ordered to raise his hands and drop to his knees. He is 80 years old.

An officer then tased Sigg, after which he was taken to the hospital.