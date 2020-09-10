Menu Search Log in

Wall Street and Main Street are worlds apart

"So when politicians try to conflate the two, don’t buy it."

September 10, 2020 - 9:50 AM

Wall Street is not the economy. The economy is not Wall Street.

So when politicians try to conflate the two, don’t buy it.

Most Americans need no convincing. All they have to do is look at their savings to know their cushion is wearing thin. 

