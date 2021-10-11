106-98: Marmaton Valley sets state record in historic win

MORAN — They say defense wins championships, but for Marmaton Valley it was its offense that ruled against Oswego for a homecoming victory.
With a now-viral final score of 106-98, the two teams combined for a new Kansas eight-man football record for combined points at 204.
While both teams did play defense, with hard hits and fumbles all around, it was Marmaton Valley senior running back Quincy Adams setting the tone for the Wildcats to move to 4-2.
Marmaton Valley jumped out to a 22-16 lead after the first quarter, with Adams scoring three times in just the first stanza on his way to a 215-yard, five-touchdown performance for head coach Max Mickunas’ squad.
Oswego came into the fourth quarter up 70-60 but the scoring was far from over, with Marmaton leading 98-90 with less than 90 seconds remaining. The Wildcats needed every one of those 90 seconds to fend off the visitors. Oswego then tied up the game, giving Marmaton Valley only 40 seconds to squeak out a win.
“That was a truly unbelievable game,” Mickunas remarked after the final whistle blew. “Eight-man games tend to be high scoring but that was the craziest game I’ve ever been involved in. I’m just glad we came out on top.”
Mickunas trusted his senior running back and Adams repaid that trust with a 33-yard touchdown, allowing Oswego only 6 seconds to try to respond.
“The boys just kept fighting,” Mickunas said on the pinball-like nature of the game. “We (the coaches) came in here with the idea of trying to build a winning culture and a winning team. These boys have bought into that so far.”
Wildcat freshman Jaedon Granere had a stellar performance in what is shaping up to be a huge freshman season, catching 11 passes for 128 yards and three scores. The night didn’t end there for Granere. He also ran for 135 yards and had five more scores as Marmaton Valley put up 589 yards of total offense. Granere also had an interception on defense.
“Quincy and Jaedan are our two guys, they are lightning in a bottle,” Mickunas added. “They are both electric players. We just fed them the ball, there was no elaborate scheme on our part, we just gave our playmakers the ball and watched them work.”
Marmaton Valley senior quarterback Garrett Henderson was on point, completing 21 of his 28 passes, good for 249 yards and three scores.
Several students left the game early — it didn’t end until 10:45 p.m. — in order to partake in the homecoming dance.
Next up for Marmaton Valley is a mammoth home matchup with 5-1 Yates Center.
Advertisement