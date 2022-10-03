 | Mon, Oct 03, 2022
76ers Doc Rivers using training camp as education tool

Doc Rivers is at ease using his platform as an NBA coach to fight bigotry and racial injustice, campaign for politicians he believes in and advocate for social change on themes ranging from poverty to police brutality.

Sixers Head Coach Doc Rivers talks to guard's Tyrese Maxey and James Harden during game one of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals playoffs.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Doc Rivers is at ease using his platform as an NBA coach to fight bigotry and racial injustice, campaign for politicians he believes in and advocate for social change on themes ranging from poverty to police brutality.

Sometimes, his speeches sound like they were delivered by someone running for office. Might the 60-year-old Rivers, the son of a Chicago police officer, someday stump for change as an actual politician?

“Oh God, no. I wouldn’t win, number one,” Rivers said. “And number two, that’s not what I want to be.”

