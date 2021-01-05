A closer look at the Heisman hopefuls

Two Alabama teammates, quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith, join Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask as the finalists for the 86th annual Heisman Trophy. The winner will be announced Tuesday. A rundown of the finalists:

MAC JONES, junior, QB, Alabama

BIO: The relatively unheralded recruit showed his gumption just by signing with Alabama in a recruiting class headed by Tua Tagovailoa with Jalen Hurts just having completed a terrific freshman season. Jones waited his turn and proved he was up for the job when he took over following Tagovailoa’s hip injury late last season. There was speculation that five-star freshman Bryce Young might challenge for the starting job before COVID-19 forced the cancellation of spring practice.