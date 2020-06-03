Menu Search Log in

A flash from the past

Bob Johnson is making his A Iola Indians coaching debut this season, bringing back memories of helping Iola capture the 1988 AA state championship.

June 3, 2020 - 10:49 AM

A Iola Indians assistant coach Bob Johnson directs traffic at the Indians intrasquad scrimmage on Monday. Photo by Erick Mitchell / Iola Register

Few could be as excited for the A Iola Indians summer season as Indians assistant coach Bob Johnson. 

In his playing days, Johnson competed for Iola’s American Legion baseball team from 1986-90. During his five years playing Legion ball, Johnson helped the Indians bring home Iola’s first AA state championship in 1988. 

Johnson is once again in familiar territory, except this time the roles are reversed. His father and longtime Register reporter Bob Johnson served as his head coach for all five of his Legion seasons. On Monday, Johnson stood at third base directing baserunners while also coaching his son Maddox during the Indians scrimmage. 

