The Iola AA Indians are about to face their biggest test this summer.

The Indians (29-6) were named the AA American Legion state champions Sunday. With no time to rest on their laurels, they’ll play Pittsburg’s AAA Post 64 for the Super State title at Humboldt on Friday.

“If we play our game and we’re consistent with it, I see us moving way up high in the regional and national levels,” said Iola head coach Ethan Tavarez.