A record-setting day for junior high track

PLEASANTON — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Clara Ferguson picked a perfect time to etch her name into the school’s history books.
The seventh-grader threw the shot put 36 feet, 8.5 inches to win the event at Monday’s Three Rivers League Junior High Track Meet, setting a new school record in the process.
The season-ending meet was a banner day for several other athletes. Marmaton Valley’s seventh-grade boys brought home the team championship, just ahead of Crest Middle School in second place and Yates Center in fourth.
Yates Center’s seventh-grade girls, meanwhile, were edged out of a team championship. Yates Center finished with 83 points, just behind first-place Southeast’s 92.
Results from Marmaton Valley, Crest and Yates Center follow.
Boys
Seventh Grade
Team scores: 1. Marmaton Valley, 87; 2. Crest, 57; 4. Yates Center, 51
100 meters — Lane Lord, MV, 14.69; 5. Bektin Tidd, YC, 14.76; 6. Shane Schields, YC, 14.78; 8. Wyatt Francis, Crest, 16.09; 9. Jackson Bowen, YC, 16.44; 10. Jeremiah Smelser, Crest, 16.51; 12. Noah DeTar, Crest, 19.93
200 meters — 1. Tidd, 30.11; 2. Terry Beckmon, Crest, 30.19; 4. Jeremiah Schnichels, YC, 30.63; 5. Lord, 30.88; 7. Logan Sneed, MV, 8. Harlan Wiley, YC, 35.00; 9. Kasen Brand, Crest, 37.35; 10. Jaythan Pearish, Crest, 39.53
400 meters — 4. Beckmon, 1:09.79; 5. Paxton Petit, YC, 1:11.62; 6. Sneed, 1:11.69; 7. Brand, 1:16.14; 8. Daniel Allee, MV, 1:17.49; 9. Emmitt McVey, YC, 1:18.35; 10. Wiley, 1:20.97; 11. Pearish, Crest, 1:27.31
800 meters — 1. Kroy Walter, Crest, 2:43.17; 2. Brayden Endicott, MV, 2:47.95; 4. Laken Culver, YC, 2:57.34; 6. Gauge Murray, YC, 3:01.91; 7. Jay Henry, MV, 3:07.20; 8. Wyatt Francis, Crest, 3:08.01; 9. Lukas Taylor, Crest, 3:08.65
1600 meters — 2. Endicott, 6:00.57; 4. Henry, 6:25.16; 5. Murray, 6:25.91; 6. Culver, 6:30.05;7. Dagon Denny, Crest, 6:36.37; 12. Taylor, 7:58.56
3200 meters — 2. Jaren Curl, MV, 13:26.43; 3. Denny, 13:27.47; 6. Case Drake, MV, 14:38.75
100m hurdles — 3. Lord, 20.44; 5. Ryler Stone, MV, 21.21; 7. Curl, 21.38
4x100m relay — 3. Marmaton Valley, 1:00.80; 4. Crest, 1:03.37
4x200m relay — 2. Crest, 2:16.94; 3. Marmaton Valley, 2:17.50
Medley Relay — 3. Yates Center, 2:12.90; 5. Marmaton Valley, 2:19.21
High jump — 1. D. Allee, 4’6”
Long jump — 4. Schields, 13’7”; 6. Beckmon, 12’6”; 10. Allee, 11’10”; 11. McVey, 11’6”; 12. Anthony Sander, MV, 11’1.5”; 13. Bowen, 11’; 14. Stone, 10’9.5”; 16. Taylor, 9’9.5”
Discus — 1. Bentley Hammond, Crest, 86’3”; 3. Karter Westerman, YC, 80’11.5”; 7. Truett Blevins, MV, 66’3”; 8. Derek Jones, YC, 65’7”; 11. Kooper Welch, MV, 62’5”; 15. Anthony Sander, MV, 58’; 16. Jaxon Palmer, Crest, 55’10.5”; 21. DeTar, 47’9.5”
Javelin — 1. Welch, 79’; 2. Westerman, 78’; 5. Hammond, 71’10”; 6. Blevins, 71’7”; 8. Jones, 63’10”; 10. Tagan O’Brien, YC,, 58’2”; 13. Denny, 52’1’; 16. Anthony Sander, MV, 47’10”; 18. Palmer, 41’7”
Shot put — 3. Welch, 28’11”; 4. Hammond, 28’4.5”; 7. DeTar, 26’; 8. Westerman, 25’9”; 9. Jones, 24’4”; 11. Blevins, 22’8”; 15. Sander, 20’2”; 16. Palmer, 18’6”
Eighth Grade
Team scores: 1. Northeast, 97; 4. Marmaton Valley, 69; 6. Crest, 59; 7. Yates Center, 24