A record-setting day for junior high track

PLEASANTON — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Clara Ferguson picked a perfect time to etch her name into the school’s history books.

The seventh-grader threw the shot put 36 feet, 8.5 inches to win the event at Monday’s Three Rivers League Junior High Track Meet, setting a new school record in the process.

The season-ending meet was a banner day for several other athletes. Marmaton Valley’s seventh-grade boys brought home the team championship, just ahead of Crest Middle School in second place and Yates Center in fourth.

Yates Center’s seventh-grade girls, meanwhile, were edged out of a team championship. Yates Center finished with 83 points, just behind first-place Southeast’s 92.

Results from Marmaton Valley, Crest and Yates Center follow.

Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Emily Heskett, foreground, Emily Heskett takes off after getting the hand off from Morgen Kinzer in the 4×100-meter relay Monday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Colin Ard races in the 100-meter dash Monday. Photo by Halie Luken. / MVHS Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Clara Ferguson set a school record in winning the seventh-grade girls shot put at the Three Rivers League meet Monday in Pleasanton. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS 3 photos

Boys

Seventh Grade

Team scores: 1. Marmaton Valley, 87; 2. Crest, 57; 4. Yates Center, 51

100 meters — Lane Lord, MV, 14.69; 5. Bektin Tidd, YC, 14.76; 6. Shane Schields, YC, 14.78; 8. Wyatt Francis, Crest, 16.09; 9. Jackson Bowen, YC, 16.44; 10. Jeremiah Smelser, Crest, 16.51; 12. Noah DeTar, Crest, 19.93

200 meters — 1. Tidd, 30.11; 2. Terry Beckmon, Crest, 30.19; 4. Jeremiah Schnichels, YC, 30.63; 5. Lord, 30.88; 7. Logan Sneed, MV, 8. Harlan Wiley, YC, 35.00; 9. Kasen Brand, Crest, 37.35; 10. Jaythan Pearish, Crest, 39.53

400 meters — 4. Beckmon, 1:09.79; 5. Paxton Petit, YC, 1:11.62; 6. Sneed, 1:11.69; 7. Brand, 1:16.14; 8. Daniel Allee, MV, 1:17.49; 9. Emmitt McVey, YC, 1:18.35; 10. Wiley, 1:20.97; 11. Pearish, Crest, 1:27.31

800 meters — 1. Kroy Walter, Crest, 2:43.17; 2. Brayden Endicott, MV, 2:47.95; 4. Laken Culver, YC, 2:57.34; 6. Gauge Murray, YC, 3:01.91; 7. Jay Henry, MV, 3:07.20; 8. Wyatt Francis, Crest, 3:08.01; 9. Lukas Taylor, Crest, 3:08.65

1600 meters — 2. Endicott, 6:00.57; 4. Henry, 6:25.16; 5. Murray, 6:25.91; 6. Culver, 6:30.05;7. Dagon Denny, Crest, 6:36.37; 12. Taylor, 7:58.56

3200 meters — 2. Jaren Curl, MV, 13:26.43; 3. Denny, 13:27.47; 6. Case Drake, MV, 14:38.75

100m hurdles — 3. Lord, 20.44; 5. Ryler Stone, MV, 21.21; 7. Curl, 21.38

4x100m relay — 3. Marmaton Valley, 1:00.80; 4. Crest, 1:03.37

4x200m relay — 2. Crest, 2:16.94; 3. Marmaton Valley, 2:17.50

Medley Relay — 3. Yates Center, 2:12.90; 5. Marmaton Valley, 2:19.21

High jump — 1. D. Allee, 4’6”

Long jump — 4. Schields, 13’7”; 6. Beckmon, 12’6”; 10. Allee, 11’10”; 11. McVey, 11’6”; 12. Anthony Sander, MV, 11’1.5”; 13. Bowen, 11’; 14. Stone, 10’9.5”; 16. Taylor, 9’9.5”

Discus — 1. Bentley Hammond, Crest, 86’3”; 3. Karter Westerman, YC, 80’11.5”; 7. Truett Blevins, MV, 66’3”; 8. Derek Jones, YC, 65’7”; 11. Kooper Welch, MV, 62’5”; 15. Anthony Sander, MV, 58’; 16. Jaxon Palmer, Crest, 55’10.5”; 21. DeTar, 47’9.5”

Javelin — 1. Welch, 79’; 2. Westerman, 78’; 5. Hammond, 71’10”; 6. Blevins, 71’7”; 8. Jones, 63’10”; 10. Tagan O’Brien, YC,, 58’2”; 13. Denny, 52’1’; 16. Anthony Sander, MV, 47’10”; 18. Palmer, 41’7”

Shot put — 3. Welch, 28’11”; 4. Hammond, 28’4.5”; 7. DeTar, 26’; 8. Westerman, 25’9”; 9. Jones, 24’4”; 11. Blevins, 22’8”; 15. Sander, 20’2”; 16. Palmer, 18’6”

Eighth Grade

Team scores: 1. Northeast, 97; 4. Marmaton Valley, 69; 6. Crest, 59; 7. Yates Center, 24