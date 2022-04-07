 | Thu, Apr 07, 2022
Menu Search Log in

A title three years in the making

KU's history-making comeback victory to win the 2022 NCAA Tournament title game carries special significance for the players denied a shot at glory when the 2020 tourney was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By

Sports

April 7, 2022 - 12:58 PM

Christian Braun and Jalen Wilson celebrate after North Carolina turned the ball over late in the game. Kansas turned over the subsequent possession, but the Tar Heels missed a three-pointer to tie, giving Kansas the national title on Monday night in New Orleans. Photo by Rich Sugg / Kansas City Star / TNS

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Great Kansas Comeback, as it will forever be known in the history books, is about more than just one stifling, scintillating 20-minute stretch of Jayhawks basketball.

The championship KU captured Monday night traced its roots back to 2020, when the Jayhawks were a team that looked very much on track for the program’s fourth national title.

Instead, it was KU’s come-from-behind 72-69 victory over North Carolina on Monday that brought that fourth championship banner back to Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks insisted they’d share it with the 2020 team, too.

Related
March 31, 2022
February 21, 2022
March 2, 2021
February 25, 2020
Most Popular