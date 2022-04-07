A title three years in the making

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Great Kansas Comeback, as it will forever be known in the history books, is about more than just one stifling, scintillating 20-minute stretch of Jayhawks basketball.

The championship KU captured Monday night traced its roots back to 2020, when the Jayhawks were a team that looked very much on track for the program’s fourth national title.

Instead, it was KU’s come-from-behind 72-69 victory over North Carolina on Monday that brought that fourth championship banner back to Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks insisted they’d share it with the 2020 team, too.