Texas crushes Jayhawks in Big 12 hoops action

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Courtney Ramey scored 18 points to lead five Texas players in double-figures scoring, and No. 8 Longhorns routed third-ranked Kansas 84-59 on Saturday to match the most lopsided win by an opponent in the history of Allen Fieldhouse.

Andrew Jones added 14 points, Matt Coleman III had 13 and Jericho Sims had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Longhorns (8-1, 2-0 Big 12), who turned an eight-point halftime lead into a blowout in startling fashion.

The margin of victory was the most by an opponent in the Phog since Missouri’s 91-66 victory on Feb. 1, 1989.