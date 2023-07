A trio of Iola High golfers are wrapping up their summer play.

Xander Sellman, Chris Holloway and Brennen Coffield have been competing on the Wichita Junior Tour and the Central Links Tour this summer.

Iola’s Xander Sellman tees off on the Wichita Junior Tour. PHOTO BY: JEREMY SELLMAN

Coffield has earned trips to the championships of the Central Links and Kansas City Tours, finishing in the top-30 of the golfers on each tour. Coffield finished in 10th at Buffalo Dunes Country Club in Garden City on the Central Links Tour.