Mustangs topping Wichita Junior Tour

Iola's Xander Sellman, Chris Holloway and Brennen Coffield are all on junior golf tours this summer, either the Wichita Junior Tour or the Central Links Junior Tour.

July 11, 2023 - 2:46 PM

Iola’s Xander Sellman drives a ball at the Allen County Country Club. Photo by Richard Luken

Iola High golfers Brennen Coffield, Chris Holloway and Xander Sellman competed in a multitude of events last week. 

Holloway currently holds second place while Sellman sits in fourth place in the year long standings on the Wichita Junior Tour. Two matches remain on the tour.

Coffield and Sellman tested their shots on the Central Links Junior Tour at the Teradyne Country Club in Andover Thursday. Coffield finished in 16th place after carding a 12 over 83 while Sellman shot an 8 over 79 for an 18th place finish. 

