Mustangs stay on course for summer

A trio of Iola High golfers —Xander Sellman, Chris Holloway and Brennen Coffield — matched up in summer tours the last few months including the Central Links Tour and the Wichita Junior Tour. They stopped by the Register to talk about the summer.

August 18, 2023 - 3:12 PM

Iola golfers, from left, Chris Holloway, Brennen Coffield and Xander Sellman. COURTESY PHOTO

Iola High golfers Xander Sellman, Chris Holloway and Brennen Coffield competed on summer tours following Iola High’s spring golf season. 

“As a whole, these three have really improved and are really going to be a force to watch out for next year,” said head coach Jeremy Sellman. 

Coffield competed in the championship rounds of the Central Links Tour and Kansas City Tours. He finished in the top-30 on each tour and also earned a 10th place finish at Buffalo Dunes Country Club on the Central Links Tour. 

