Mustangs stay on course for summer

Iola High golfers Xander Sellman, Chris Holloway and Brennen Coffield competed on summer tours following Iola High’s spring golf season.

“As a whole, these three have really improved and are really going to be a force to watch out for next year,” said head coach Jeremy Sellman.

Coffield competed in the championship rounds of the Central Links Tour and Kansas City Tours. He finished in the top-30 on each tour and also earned a 10th place finish at Buffalo Dunes Country Club on the Central Links Tour.