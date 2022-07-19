ACC coach embraces challenges

Allen Community College athletics lies in the safe hands of Doug Desmarteau who for the last seven of his 17 years at ACC has served as its athletic director.

Desmarteau both played and coached soccer for over 25 years and was most previously the men’s soccer head coach at Manhattan High School where he went 49-19 overall. Throughout his soccer coaching days, Desmarteau was twice named the Central Region Coaches Association Class 6A Coach of the Year.

His stops have included playing soccer at Kansas State, coaching club soccer as well as developing a soccer club, taking it from about 75 kids to 450. Along with high school women’s soccer and creating his own club team, Desmarteau has worked with U.S. Olympic development programs, state level and regional level soccer teams and the Kansas State Youth Soccer Organization for over a decade.