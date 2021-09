A goal coming off a corner kick with 5 minutes remaining spelled doom for Allen Community College’s women, who dropped a 2-1 decision to Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa Tuesday afternoon.

The match was the third this season for the Red Devils (5-2) against NJCAA-I competition this season.

Make that nationally ranked NOK-Tonkawa, a squad that already defeated Jayhawk Conference power Butler County earlier this season.