ACC stresses determination on volleyball court

Whitney Shaw

Whitney Shaw begins her eighth season at the helm of Allen Community College’s women’s volleyball team. That’s on top of her five years as assistant coach and another two years when she took to the floor for her Red Devils from 2006 to 2007.

Last season, Shaw’s team finished the year at just a couple of games under a .500-record at 13-15 with an even 5-5 mark in conference play. She is looking at making that record even greater this season with the team she has assembled.

Some of the bigger victories obtained by last year’s team was a 3-1 win over Independence Community College as well as a 3-1 victory over Fort Scott Community College, both in conference action. The fall volleyball season normally runs from August through October with somewhere in the range of 25 to 30 matches.