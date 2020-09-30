Menu Search Log in

Achilles injury sidelines Williams at French Open

Serena Williams withdrew this week from the French Open, because of an injured heel. Williams is still in pursuit of her 24th Grand Slam tennis title.

September 30, 2020 - 9:18 AM

Serena Williams is shown here during the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Spet. 7 in New York City. Photo by Al Bello / Getty Images / TNS

PARIS (AP) — Saying she is “struggling to walk,” Serena Williams ended her latest bid for a 24th Grand Slam title and withdrew from the French Open before her second-round match today because of an injured Achilles heel.

Williams hurt herself during her semifinal loss at the U.S. Open three weeks ago, which she called “bad timing” and “bad luck,” and went to lengths to make clear she didn’t think this was any sort of sign that she can’t continue to pursue trophies in the future.

More simply, Williams said, she hasn’t had “enough time to properly heal” and needs “four to six weeks of sitting, doing nothing.”

