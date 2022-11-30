 | Wed, Nov 30, 2022
AFC, NFC ‘Beasts’ of NFL this year

According to projections from Football Outsiders, there is a 16% chance that the entire NFC East makes the playoffs and a 15% chance that happens for the AFC East.

New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) and linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Two years after no team in the NFC East won more than seven games, all four have pulled off the trick with six weeks to go.

Washington (7-5) beat Atlanta on Sunday to join Philadelphia (10-1), Dallas (8-3) and the Giants (7-4) with winning records, giving the division a combined winning percentage of .711 for the best mark through 12 weeks by any division since the merger.

Making the performance more impressive is the turnaround from 2020, when Washington won the NFC East with a 7-9 record.

