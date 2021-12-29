Alabama braces for Bearcats

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cincinnati has heard for more than three weeks about becoming the first non-Power Five team to break into the College Football Playoff, and then what a big underdog the Bearcats are against Alabama.

“It’s definitely been a long time, especially, you know, with the nerves or excitement or whatever you may want to call it, just of the anticipation of coming down here,” quarterback Desmond Ridder said Monday.

These Bearcats aren’t nervous about the biggest game week in program history and facing the top-ranked defending national champion in the playoff semifinal Cotton Bowl on Friday.