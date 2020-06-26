Red Devils’ athletic calendar undergoes changes for 2020-21 school year

The National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) released its plan to resume competition in the fall on June 19, making a direct impact on Allen Community College.
ACC athletic director and men’s head soccer coach Doug Desmarteau sat down with Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) officials and other athletic directors from across the conference via zoom earlier this week.
Due to COVID-19, each sport’s schedule for the 2020-21 school year has been reduced by 10% for athlete safety, and to reduce costs across the conference.
