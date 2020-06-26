Menu Search Log in

Red Devils’ athletic calendar undergoes changes for 2020-21 school year

Allen Community College athletics is along with the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference is still finalizing plans for the 2020-21 athletic year.

June 26, 2020 - 2:47 PM

Davi Studart takes a corner kick for the Red Devils last season. Photo by Erick Mitchell / Iola Register

The National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) released its plan to resume competition in the fall on June 19, making a direct impact on Allen Community College. 

ACC athletic director and men’s head soccer coach Doug Desmarteau sat down with Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) officials and other athletic directors from across the conference via zoom earlier this week. 

Due to COVID-19, each sport’s schedule for the 2020-21 school year has been reduced by 10% for athlete safety, and to reduce costs across the conference.

