The Allen Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams each swept their weekend slate of home games on Friday and Saturday night.

ACC’s men (3-3) evened their record, knocking off Southeast on Friday, 82-51, before beating Ottawa JV on Saturday, 105-49.

The Lady Red Devils (3-1) won their pair of matchups against Bethel College, 96-28, and Kansas Wesleyan JV, 83-51.