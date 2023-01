HESSTON — The Allen Community College women and men’s basketball teams earned conference victories at Hesston Community College on Wednesday night.

The Lady Red Devils (12-5; 1-1) earned their first conference win of the season behind some hard-nosed pressured defense, 61-43, while the Allen men (13-5; 2-0) jumped out to an early lead and never let it up in a 74-50 victory.

Women’s Basketball