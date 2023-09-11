Allen men beat Johnson in waning minutes

Allen Community College’s men’s soccer team took down Johnson County Community College in a thrilling back and forth affair on their home turf Saturday, 3-2.

Allen’s (4-1) Patrick Alouidor scored two goals in the first half before Johnson countered with two goals in the second half. That’s when Allen’s Ayoup Bader took a deflected penalty kick and buried it for the 3-2 lead with little time left in the game.

The No. 11 Lady Red Devils (3-1) lost to No. 10 Johnson in the opener, 3-1. The Cavaliers scored twice in the first half to the Lady Red Devils’ one goal. Johnson cushioned its lead with a second goal in the first half.