 | Mon, Sep 11, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Allen men beat Johnson in waning minutes

The Red Devils led Johnson by two goals in the first half before the Cavaliers came back to knot the game in the second half. That's when Allen's Ayoup Bader delivered the winning goal for the 3-2 win.

By

Sports

September 11, 2023 - 4:13 PM

Allen’s Pedro De Silva, No. 9, outmaneuvers a Johnson County defender. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

Allen Community College’s men’s soccer team took down Johnson County Community College in a thrilling back and forth affair on their home turf Saturday, 3-2. 

Allen’s (4-1) Patrick Alouidor scored two goals in the first half before Johnson countered with two goals in the second half. That’s when Allen’s Ayoup Bader took a deflected penalty kick and buried it for the 3-2 lead with little time left in the game.

The No. 11 Lady Red Devils (3-1) lost to No. 10 Johnson in the opener, 3-1. The Cavaliers scored twice in the first half to the Lady Red Devils’ one goal. Johnson cushioned its lead with a second goal in the first half. 

Related
September 5, 2023
August 14, 2023
February 22, 2022
April 19, 2021
Most Popular