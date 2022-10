The Allen Community College men’s soccer team took down Southeast Community College at home on Sunday afternoon, 2-0.

The Red Devils (8-2-1; 2-1) got back on track with the victory following the team’s first loss of the season at Hesston on Sept. 24. Allen is also undefeated on their home turf this season at 5-0.

Shutting out teams is one of head coach Doug Desmarteau’s main goal this season in controlling both possession of the ball and chances at the goal.