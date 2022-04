CHANUTE — Allen Community College’s softball team is apparently in the “gut-wrenching defeat” portion of the schedule.

When Neosho County’s Hannah Duin blasted a two-run home run with one out in the bottom of the seventh Saturday, it marked the third time in four games Allen had lost on the final play of the game.

The Panthers’ 4-2 victory capped a doubleheader sweep over Allen’s squad, which lost the opener, 12-2.