 | Fri, Apr 12, 2024
Allen splits with No. 3 Johnson Co.

Allen Community College fended off a late charge from third-ranked Johnson County Thursday, snapping the Cavaliers' 14-game winning streak in the process. But the fun ended there as Johnson County scored 14 runs in the sixth inning of an 18-0 victory in the second game of the doubleheader.

Sports

April 12, 2024 - 2:45 PM

OVERLAND PARK — Some steely nerves from Allen Community College pitcher Jack Bland down the stretch led to one of the Red Devils’ most impressive wins of the season Thursday.

Bland was dominant over the first six innings and held  a 4-1 lead against Johnson County, which entered Thursday’s doubleheader tied for first in the Jayhawk Conference and ranked No. 3 in NJCAA.

But a leadoff single led to a two-run home run from Johnson County’s Cal Killgore to cut the deficit to 4-3, still with nobody out.

