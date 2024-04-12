Allen splits with No. 3 Johnson Co.

OVERLAND PARK — Some steely nerves from Allen Community College pitcher Jack Bland down the stretch led to one of the Red Devils’ most impressive wins of the season Thursday.

Bland was dominant over the first six innings and held a 4-1 lead against Johnson County, which entered Thursday’s doubleheader tied for first in the Jayhawk Conference and ranked No. 3 in NJCAA.

But a leadoff single led to a two-run home run from Johnson County’s Cal Killgore to cut the deficit to 4-3, still with nobody out.