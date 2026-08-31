Allen sweeps Jimmy John’s Classic

BURLINGTON, IOWA — The Allen Red Devils got above .500 over the weekend while sweeping the Jimmy John’s Classic at Southeastern Community College in Iowa.

Despite a few close calls, the Red Devils emerged from the tournament flawless as they improved their record to 6-2 ahead of Wednesday’s Jayhawk Conference opener against Kansas City Kansas Community College.

The Red Devils did not lose a single set while competing in the best of five tournament. Allen opened the tournament with a three-set sweep of Spoon River, taking the match 25-19, 25-16…