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Allen sweeps Jimmy John’s Classic

The Allen Red Devils got above .500 in grand fashion after adding four wins over the weekend at the Jimmy John's Classic in Burlington, Iowa.

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Sports

August 31, 2026 - 3:49 PM

Jaidyn Follis, Allen freshman setter, sets up for a kill during last season's game against Highland. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

BURLINGTON, IOWA — The Allen Red Devils got above .500 over the weekend while sweeping the Jimmy John’s Classic at Southeastern Community College in Iowa. 

Despite a few close calls, the Red Devils emerged from the tournament flawless as they improved their record to 6-2 ahead of Wednesday’s Jayhawk Conference opener against Kansas City Kansas Community College. 

The Red Devils did not lose a single set while competing in the best of five tournament. Allen opened the tournament with a three-set sweep of Spoon River, taking the match 25-19, 25-16…

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