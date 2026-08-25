 | Tue, Aug 25, 2026
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Allen earns first win of Weston era

The Allen Red Devils opened the season 2-2 after splitting their trip to Rockford, Illinois for the Opening Weekend Tournament.

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Sports

August 25, 2026 - 3:06 PM

Scott Weston, newly hired ACC volleyball coach, works with players at the net during practice at Neil Crane Court. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

ROCKFORD, ILL. — The Allen Community College Red Devils knocked off 15th-ranked Sauk Valley Community College in straight sets while splitting this weekend’s action at the Opening Weekend Tournament, the NJCAA’s largest tournament.

It was Scott Weston’s debut performance as the new coach for the Red Devils. 

Allen opened the tournament, which featured 89 teams, with a loss in straight sets, 25-17, 25-18 and 25-15,  to seventh-ranked Parkland.

The Red Devils then rebounded, giving Coach Weston his first victory by upsetting Sauk Valley 25-18,…

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