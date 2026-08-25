Allen earns first win of Weston era

ROCKFORD, ILL. — The Allen Community College Red Devils knocked off 15th-ranked Sauk Valley Community College in straight sets while splitting this weekend’s action at the Opening Weekend Tournament, the NJCAA’s largest tournament.

It was Scott Weston’s debut performance as the new coach for the Red Devils.

Allen opened the tournament, which featured 89 teams, with a loss in straight sets, 25-17, 25-18 and 25-15, to seventh-ranked Parkland.

The Red Devils then rebounded, giving Coach Weston his first victory by upsetting Sauk Valley 25-18,…