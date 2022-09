MIAMI, Okla. — The ACC volleyball team claimed victory in their third match in a row Monday night after taking down Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, 3-0.

The Lady Red Devils swept the matchup with scores of 25-20, 25-19 and 25-20.

In Allen’s first set victory, the Lady Red Devils had 15 kills as opposed to the Norseman’s 10 kills. Allen then ripped 15 and 13 kills in the final two sets as opposed to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M’s 10 and eight kills.