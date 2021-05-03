 | Mon, May 03, 2021
Allen sweeps past Fort Scott

Allen Community College pitchers Madelynn Collins and Cynae Wiley combined to throw 13 scoreless innings Saturday as the Red Devils picked up their first doubleheader sweep in nearly two months, defeating Fort Scott 1-0 and 6-1.

May 3, 2021 - 9:43 AM

Allen Community College's Mikayla Long bats in a sweep Saturday over Fort Scott. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

A pair of dominating pitching performances by Madelynn Collins and Cynae Wiley, coupled with sparkling defensive plays and timely hitting, suddenly have Allen Community College’s softball team riding high.

Collins pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just two hits while striking out seven to out-duel Fort Scott’s Chelsie Boydston, 1-0.

Then, Wiley tossed six scoreless innings, while ACC’s offense scored in each of the first five innings of a 6-1 romp to complete the sweep. It was Allen’s first sweep since playing Northern Oklahoma College-Enid on March 9.

