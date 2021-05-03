Allen sweeps past Fort Scott

A pair of dominating pitching performances by Madelynn Collins and Cynae Wiley, coupled with sparkling defensive plays and timely hitting, suddenly have Allen Community College’s softball team riding high.

Collins pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just two hits while striking out seven to out-duel Fort Scott’s Chelsie Boydston, 1-0.

Then, Wiley tossed six scoreless innings, while ACC’s offense scored in each of the first five innings of a 6-1 romp to complete the sweep. It was Allen’s first sweep since playing Northern Oklahoma College-Enid on March 9.