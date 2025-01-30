Allen women blast KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Allen Community College’s women put forth a dominating defensive effort Wednesday limiting host Kansas City to 29% shooting, forcing 24 turnovers and outrebounding the Blue Devils 50 of 25 in a 60-35 game.

The win lifts Allen to 15-2 overall and 4-2 in Jayhawk Conference play.

The Red Devils were strong from the start, at least on the defensive end, limiting KCK to three first-quarter field goals and taking a 12-7 lead. After Kansas City’s EB Fernandez drained a 3-pointer with 7:54 left in the second quarter, pulling the Blue Devils to within 15-10, Allen held KCK without a field goal over the next 12 minutes of game time, and pushed the lead to double digits for good.

The spread was at 39-24 when Allen put together an 11-0 run to put the game out of reach.

Yolaine Luthi led Allen with 12 points, while Tawhirikura Doyle added nine points and 10 rebounds. Aaliyah Brown scored eight and Aiyanna Mason seven.

Doyle and Mafalda Chambel had five and four steals, respectively.

Capri Garrett scored 12 to lead Kansas City.

The Red Devils return home Saturday to host Labette.

Allen (12-15-12-21—60)

FG/3pt FT F TP

Luthi 5 2 3 12

Chambel 3 1 2 7

Doyle 0/2 3 1 9

Cutazzo 1/1 0 4 5

Gear 0 2 3 2

Garland 1 4 3 6