Amid declining ratings, NASCAR needs Wallace to win

On Friday, one of the Twitter poll questions we were debating on our radio show included this question: Which potential winner would make for the best story for NASCAR at Sunday’s Daytona 500?
The four choices included: (1) Denny Hamlin getting a Daytona 500 3-Peat; (2) The great Kyle Busch finally winning his first Daytona 500; (3) Bubba Wallace winning in Michael Jordan’s car; (4) Ryan Newman winning one year after his death-defying crash.
We could have had 25 choices and journeyman Michael McDowell winning his first Cup series race after 14 years of trying would not have made the list.
