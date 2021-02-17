Menu Search Log in

Amid declining ratings, NASCAR needs Wallace to win

Bubba Wallace has teamed up with Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin on the racetrack this year as part of the NASCAR circuit. With sagging ratings, the sport needs an in fusion of excitement that Wallace may be able to provide — but he has to win, first.

February 17, 2021 - 9:36 AM

Bubba Wallace waits on the grid prior Sunday's Daytona 500. Photo by Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images / TNS

On Friday, one of the Twitter poll questions we were debating on our radio show included this question: Which potential winner would make for the best story for NASCAR at Sunday’s Daytona 500?

The four choices included: (1) Denny Hamlin getting a Daytona 500 3-Peat; (2) The great Kyle Busch finally winning his first Daytona 500; (3) Bubba Wallace winning in Michael Jordan’s car; (4) Ryan Newman winning one year after his death-defying crash.

We could have had 25 choices and journeyman Michael McDowell winning his first Cup series race after 14 years of trying would not have made the list.

