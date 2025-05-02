Area teams go head-to-head in Neodesha

NEODESHA — Allen County track and field squads normally separated by classification and conference went head-to-head at Thursday’s Neodesha Invitational.

Although Erie and Caney Valley took the overall titles in the boy’s and girl’s meets respectively, Crest took second in the girl’s tournament, followed by Humboldt at fourth, Iola at 10th and Yates Center at 14th.

The Mustangs finished significantly better in the boy’s division, taking fourth overall. They were followed by fifth-place Humboldt, then Crest and Yates Center, who finished 11th and 15th respectively.

In relay action, the Iola quartet of Konner Larney, Cortland Carson, Cole Moyer and Jakolby Hill took second in the 4×400 relay. In the 4×800 relay, Iola took second, with Moyer and Hill assisting teammates Kale Godfrey and Keegan Hill to finish with a time of 9:03.75.

Iola sat out of the 100-meter relay, as the Humboldt team took second while Yates Center finished seventh.

Yates Center thrower Jordan Bishop makes an attempt in the shot put.

Crest’s boys finished third in the 800-meter relay and rested the 100-meter team. They took ninth in the 4×400 relay behind seventh-place Humboldt.

In girls relay action, Crest ended the evening by taking third in the 4×400; Humboldt took second in the 4×100. No teams fielded a 4×800.

Long jump: 1 Hannah Schmidt, Crest, 17-7; 9 Keysha Smith, Iola High School, 13-01; Addisyn Drake, Humboldt High School, 13-03.50 12-08.50; 14. Ari Ramirez, IHS 12-07.25;20 Mahala Burris, IHS 12-03.

High jump: 4 Laney Hull, 5.

Pole vault: 5 Jordan Hency, HHS, 8-06; 13 Mahailie Genoble, IHS, 6

Shotput: 1 Jayda Rice, YC, 34, 2 Bethany Mille, IHS, 32; 7 Gabi Vargas-Garcia, HHS, 28-02; 8 Summer Valentine, Crest, 28-02.25; 12 Adalyn Hillmon, HHS, 26-08.25; 13 13 Mirandi Sorenson, YC, 25-08; 14 Lilly Lohman, IHS, 25-04.

Discus: 2 S. Valentine, Crest, 95-03; 4 B. Miller, IHS, 88; 7 J. Rice, YC, 84-4 ; 9 G. Vargas-Garcia, HHS, 67-01; 12 Lainey Oswald, IHS, 63-03; 13 Lizzie Ellington, Crest, 63-02;15 M. Sorenson, YC, 63-02; 19 L. Lohman 56-02; 21 Josie Walter, Crest, 55-10.



Iola High School javelin thrower Kealie Keeler takes ninth with this throw at the Neodesha Invite.

Javelin: 3 Carlie Weilert, 87; 7 Gracyn Ellington, Crest, 80 ; Kealie Keeler, IHS, 78-10; 13 Maya Shaughnessy, 68-7; 15. S Valentine, 64-5; 16 Kinley Edgerton, Crest, 63-6; 22 L. Lohman, 57-1; 25. M. Sorenson, YC, 48-09;

3200: 1 Peyton Schmidt, Crest, 13:25

100-meter dash: 1 Karington Hall, HHS, 12.84; 4 Hannah Schmidt, Crest, 13.16; 5 K. Smith, HIS, 13.49; 9 Kaydence Whitworth, HHS, 15 A. Ramirez, 14.62; 17 Anna Heisler, 14.84; 27 Kim Coleman, Crest, 15.74; 28 M. Burris, HIS, 15.98; 33 Aubrey Chambers, YC, 18.03

200: 2 K. Smith, IHS, 28.4; 3 K. Hall, HHS, 28.4; 6 M. Genoble, IHS, 29.4; 9 K. Whitworth, HHS, 30.18; 17 K. Coleman, Crest, 32.79; 24 Aubrey Chambers, YC, 39.

400: 11 Kamryn Jones, Crest, 1:15, 12 Kallei Robb, Crest, 1:17