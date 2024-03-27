 | Wed, Mar 27, 2024
Arizona signs Montgomery to one-year deal

The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed one of the top remaining unsigned free agents, bringing pitcher Jordan Montgomery to Phoenix on a one-year deal. Montgomery was a key performer last season for Texas during the Rangers' championship run.

March 27, 2024 - 1:58 PM

Texas Rangers pitcher Jordan Montgomery works during the fourth inning of the American League Wild Card playoff baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Photo by Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News/TNS

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks and pitcher Jordan Montgomery have agreed on a $25 million, one-year contract with a vesting option for 2025, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

If Montgomery makes at least 10 starts this season, the option would become guaranteed at $20 million and the left-hander also would gain the right to opt out. The option price would escalate to $22.5 million if he makes 18 starts and to $25 million if he makes 23 starts — a figure he has reached in three straight seasons.

