 | Tue, Aug 30, 2022
Ashmore to lead Iola baseball

A former IHS baseball standout, Ashmore believes in creating a supportive culture where students want to be.

August 30, 2022 - 2:52 PM

Levi Ashmore is the new head coach for the IHS baseball team.

The longtime baseball aficionado has taken many steps throughout his career both on the playing field and in the dugout as a coach to take on the responsiblity. His days at Iola High School, 2009-2013, included a shot at a state championship. 

That senior season, the Mustangs were undefeated going into the state championship game before falling to Topeka-Hayden. Ashmore’s two younger brothers, Blake and Noah, also played for Iola when they, too, went to the state championship. 

