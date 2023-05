UNIONTOWN — Area middle-schoolers ended their track and field season with a bang Monday as Marmaton Valley Junior High, Crest Middle School and Yates Center Middle School competed at the Three Rivers League Tournament.

There were several highlights, including Marmaton Valley’s seventh-grade boys winning the league title in their division.

Individually, Marmaton Valley’s Cooper Scharff won gold in the eighth-grade boys long jump and 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes.