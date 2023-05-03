Baltimore slugs past Royals, 11-7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tyler Wells was just hoping to hang around long enough to save the Baltimore bullpen, and maybe give the Orioles’ hot-hitting lineup a chance to get them back in the game against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

“Whenever I say there’s no quit in this team,” Wells said later, “there’s no quit in this offense.”

That was evident by the fourth inning, when Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run homer to help the Orioles wipe out an early three-run deficit with a five-run outburst. Mountcastle added another two-run homer the next inning and finished with five RBIs, helping the Orioles to an 11-7 victory over the Royals — and a 10th consecutive series-opening win.