Baltimore slugs past Royals, 11-7

Ryan Mountcastle hit two-run homers in consecutive innings and finished with five RBIs to lead the Orioles to a 11-7 win over the Kansas City Royals. Adley Rutschman had four hits and drove in a run for Baltimore, which won for the 16th time in its last 20 games. 

May 3, 2023 - 3:13 PM

Yennier Cano (78) of the Baltimore Orioles is congratulated by catcher Adley Rutschman (35) after the Orioles defeated the Kansas City Royals 11-7 to win the game at Kauffman Stadium on May 2, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tyler Wells was just hoping to hang around long enough to save the Baltimore bullpen, and maybe give the Orioles’ hot-hitting lineup a chance to get them back in the game against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

“Whenever I say there’s no quit in this team,” Wells said later, “there’s no quit in this offense.”

That was evident by the fourth inning, when Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run homer to help the Orioles wipe out an early three-run deficit with a five-run outburst. Mountcastle added another two-run homer the next inning and finished with five RBIs, helping the Orioles to an 11-7 victory over the Royals — and a 10th consecutive series-opening win.

