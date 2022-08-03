 | Wed, Aug 03, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Baseball broadcasting icon Vin Scully dies at 94

Vin Scully, Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster famously at the mic for some of the most historic events in MLB history, died Tuesday at age 94. The news brought forth a torrent of good wishes from players, broadcasters, managers and legions of fans.

By

Sports

August 3, 2022 - 1:45 PM

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Vin Scully smile during as the former broadcaster is inducted into the Ring of Honor at Dodger Stadium in 2016. Photo by TNS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night. He was 94.

Scully died at his home in the Hidden Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, the team announced after being informed by family members. No cause of death was provided.

“He was the best there ever was,” pitcher Clayton Kershaw said after the Dodgers’ game in San Francisco. “Just such a special man. I’m grateful and thankful I got to know him as well as I did.”

Related
July 18, 2022
June 13, 2022
May 24, 2022
April 14, 2022
Most Popular