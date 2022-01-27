 | Thu, Jan 27, 2022
Baseball harmed itself more than Bonds ever did

Barry Bonds' Hall of Fame eligibility ran out this year, now he waits for the veterans council to see if he can get in. Whatever Bonds did to the game doesn't measure up to the harm baseball has done to itself recently.

By

Sports

January 27, 2022 - 9:24 AM

The San Francisco Giants' Barry Bonds (25) watches career home run No. 756 to break Hank Aaron's home run record at AT&T Park in San Francisco on Aug. 7, 2007. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./Sacramento Bee/TNS) Photo by TNS

Whatever harm Barry Bonds did to baseball pales in comparison to the damage baseball inflicted on itself both at the time and since. So say what you will about the steroids era, at least the games were still worth watching.

You can’t say that about baseball today, assuming it’s even available on a TV set where you live. The sport’s popularity is buckling faster than the knees of a hitter fooled by Clayton Kershaw’s curveball. The national audience for last season’s World Series — roughly 12 million viewers — was less than half what it was barely two decades ago. A friend tried to put the best face on that vanishing act by saying baseball has become a “regional” game; that’s just another way of saying it’s on the road to becoming a niche sport.

If you drew up a list of things that would make baseball better tomorrow, reckoning with its past would be lucky to make it. Yet it might help explain how we got here.

