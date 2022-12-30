Steroid user A-Rod tops Hall of Fame Ballot, because Bonds is out

So this is how it goes, I guess. Every year, the Thrill of Christmas will be followed by the Agony of the Vote.

Deciding on another man’s right to immortality is, indeed, an agonizing exercise. Who deserves to be in the Baseball Hall of Fame? And who am I to choose?

I spent 30 years in this business debating with both my brethren and my conscience whether me and mine were best suited to enshrine them and theirs. After three decades of getting to know them and theirs I’ve decided that, generally speaking, yes: Me and mine are far better suited than them, or theirs.