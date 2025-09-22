Battered Crest falls at Oswego

Mounting injuries may have finally caught up with the Crest Lancers, who were unable to come back from a 38-point halftime deficit last Friday. The Lancers suffered their second consecutive loss of the season, falling 45-0 to the 2024 Three Rivers League runner-up Oswego Indians.

With the win, Oswego remains second in the Three Rivers League at 2-1.

The Crest Lancers, meanwhile, look to bring their record to 2-2 this Friday when they head on the road to face the St. Paul Indians. They’ll also hope to get a few injured players back in the lineup.

The Indians (1-2, 1-2) are also on a two-game losing streak. They opened the season with a 52-18 victory over the Northeast Vikings (1-2, 1-2) but are in a rut following a 65-18 loss to Oswego and last week’s 30-28 loss to Yates Center.

Kickoff for Friday’s game is slated for 7 p.m.