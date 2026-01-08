Lancers vie for top spot  in the TRL

OSWEGO — The Crest Lancers head into Friday’s Three Rivers League showdown against the Marmaton Valley Wildcats on a six-game win streak.

Their latest victory came in Tuesday’s 2026 opener after smashing the Oswego Indians 67-50 for their fourth TRL victory of the season.

A 26-point third quarter cemented the game for the Lancers. Going into halftime ahead 25-20, the Indians were still in contention despite a strong opening quarter for Crest.

Sophomore Kole Walter, junior Xander Fuller and senior Levi Prasko combined for 17 first-quarter points. Oswego clamped down in the second quarter, holding Crest to just 8 points, but the Lancers would not stay down for long.

After a scoreless opening half, junior Lane Yocham more than made up for it with 9 points in the third quarter, then 5 points in the fourth to tie Prasko for second in team scoring with 14 each. Walter carried the Lancers through the fourth quarter with nine of his team-leading 17 points. Fuller finished the game with 13.

With the win, the Lancers improved to 6-1 and remain 4-1 in TRL with their only loss coming in the season opener, 62-51, to the Southeast Lancers.

After hosting MVHS (4-4, 3-2) Friday, the Lancers remain at home for another TRL foe in Altoona-Midway (2-7, 1-3) Tuesday. Tip-off for Friday’s contest begins 20 minutes after the conclusion of the girls’ game.

