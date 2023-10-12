 | Thu, Oct 12, 2023
Big 12: KU-Oklahoma State game of the week

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are preparing to face the backup Kansas quarterback that beat them last year. The 23rd-ranked Jayhawks are 5-1 even while playing half of their games without injured star quarterback Jalon Daniels because of back issues. 

October 12, 2023 - 1:46 PM

Jalon Daniels (6) of the Kansas Jayhawks runs past Byron Murphy II (90) of the Texas Longhorns in overtime at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Nov. 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (Tim Warner/Getty Images/TNS)

Things to watch in the Big 12 Conference in Week 7:

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 23 Kansas (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) at Oklahoma State (3-2, 1-1). The Jayhawks have played half of their games without injured star quarterback Jalon Daniels, but are the only continuing Big 12 team currently ranked in the AP poll — fifth-ranked Oklahoma and No. 9 Texas are SEC-bound next season. Daniels missed the season opener and then the last two games, including a loss at Texas, because of back issues. He likely won’t play again this week before an open date that will provide more time to recover.

