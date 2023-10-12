Big 12: KU-Oklahoma State game of the week

Things to watch in the Big 12 Conference in Week 7:

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 23 Kansas (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) at Oklahoma State (3-2, 1-1). The Jayhawks have played half of their games without injured star quarterback Jalon Daniels, but are the only continuing Big 12 team currently ranked in the AP poll — fifth-ranked Oklahoma and No. 9 Texas are SEC-bound next season. Daniels missed the season opener and then the last two games, including a loss at Texas, because of back issues. He likely won’t play again this week before an open date that will provide more time to recover.