 | Wed, Sep 29, 2021
Big 12 quarterback play full of struggles, surprises

Spencer Rattler and the Oklahoma Sooners are undefeated in 2021, and ranked sixth in the nation. Still, the team's underwhelming performance has brought boos upon the team from hometown fans.

By

Sports

September 29, 2021 - 9:26 AM

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler is unbeaten but unsatisfied with his performance in 2021. Photo by John E. Moore III / Getty Images / TNS

There have been boos in Oklahoma and frustration in Iowa. And down in Texas, a gigantic new scoreboard is lighting up like an old pinball machine. 

Much of the quarterback play in the Big 12 so far this season is not what anyone expected. The league’s best are struggling, while some newcomers have made some big early impressions.

Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler, the preseason first-team Associated Press All-American, is undefeated with the No. 6 Sooners but is struggling to find last season’s form on a floundering offense. He even got booed by the home crowd in last week’s 16-13 win over West Virginia. 

