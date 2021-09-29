Big 12 quarterback play full of struggles, surprises

There have been boos in Oklahoma and frustration in Iowa. And down in Texas, a gigantic new scoreboard is lighting up like an old pinball machine.

Much of the quarterback play in the Big 12 so far this season is not what anyone expected. The league’s best are struggling, while some newcomers have made some big early impressions.

Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler, the preseason first-team Associated Press All-American, is undefeated with the No. 6 Sooners but is struggling to find last season’s form on a floundering offense. He even got booed by the home crowd in last week’s 16-13 win over West Virginia.