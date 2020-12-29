Big Ten grind hits high gear

The Big Ten Conference had an astonishing nine of its teams ranked in the Top 25 in the latest poll Monday.

Naturally, the best ranked of them would immediately lose to an unranked opponent.

Maryland’s victory over sixth-ranked Wisconsin on Monday night — along with No. 21 Minnesota’s rout of No. 17 Michigan State — sets the stage for what could be an epic start to the new year in the improbably deep Big Ten.