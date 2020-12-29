Menu Search Log in

Big Ten grind hits high gear

With nine of its teams in the Top 25, the Big Ten conference will embark on what will certainly be a grueling conference season this week. Already, Maryland has knocked off No. 6 Wisconsin.

December 29, 2020

The Big Ten Conference had an astonishing nine of its teams ranked in the Top 25 in the latest poll Monday.

Naturally, the best ranked of them would immediately lose to an unranked opponent.

Maryland’s victory over sixth-ranked Wisconsin on Monday night — along with No. 21 Minnesota’s rout of No. 17 Michigan State — sets the stage for what could be an epic start to the new year in the improbably deep Big Ten.

