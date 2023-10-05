 | Thu, Oct 05, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Biles leads U.S. to 7th straight World Gymnastics title

 Led by Simone Biles, the U.S. women have won a record seventh consecutive team title at the gymnastics world championships. The American team of Biles, Shilese Jones, Skye Blakely and Leanne Wong combined for a total of 167.729 points to edge Brazil and France.

By

Sports

October 5, 2023 - 2:47 PM

Simone Biles competes in the uneven bars during the Core Hydration Classic at Now Arena on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images/TNS)

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Simone Biles and her teammates were far from perfect, and yet nothing could stand in the way of a victory that set a record for both the U.S. women’s team and the greatest gymnast in history.

The U.S. women earned a record seventh consecutive team title at the gymnastics world championships on Wednesday night. For Biles, it was also her 33rd major championship medal — across the worlds and Olympics — to make her the most decorated female gymnast ever.

And it’s fitting that it came in Antwerp, the Belgian port city where Biles came to international prominence 10 years ago by winning her first world title in 2013.

Related
June 30, 2021
October 14, 2019
August 16, 2019
August 12, 2019
Most Popular