 | Fri, Dec 19, 2025
Menu Search Log in

Bluestreaks blindside Humboldt

After believing the Humboldt Cubs had the Neodesha Bluestreaks exactly where they wanted them, Neodesha turned the tables in Thursday's Tri-Valley League battle.

By

Sports

December 19, 2025 - 4:01 PM

Connor Newman, Humboldt sophomore guard, puts up a shot against Neodesha Photo by Mike Myer

HUMBOLDT — A quick start had Humboldt High’s boys in the catbird seat Thursday.

The Cubs blitzed visiting Neodesha out of the gates, racing to a 14-5 lead midway the first quarter.

But the Bluestreaks had quite an answer.

Neodesha ended the quarter with a 13-0 run to take the lead.

Humboldt crawled back to knot the score at 24-24 midway through the second period before the Bluestreaks responded with another wallop.

Neodesha ended the half with a 19-5 run to take a 43-29 lead into the locker room.

This time, there would be no Humboldt response as Neodesha put together a 21-4 third-quarter run.

By the time the dust settled, Humboldt was on the short end of a 78-40 loss.

The defeat drops the Cubs to 1-6 as they head into  the holiday break.

The short-handed Humboldt squad, which looks to have two key pieces back in the lineup — Mason Sterling and Ty Shaughnessy — returns to action Jan. 8 at Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan.

Related
February 7, 2024
December 18, 2023
October 13, 2023
January 6, 2023
Most Popular