Bluestreaks blindside Humboldt

HUMBOLDT — A quick start had Humboldt High’s boys in the catbird seat Thursday.

The Cubs blitzed visiting Neodesha out of the gates, racing to a 14-5 lead midway the first quarter.

But the Bluestreaks had quite an answer.

Neodesha ended the quarter with a 13-0 run to take the lead.

Humboldt crawled back to knot the score at 24-24 midway through the second period before the Bluestreaks responded with another wallop.

Neodesha ended the half with a 19-5 run to take a 43-29 lead into the locker room.

This time, there would be no Humboldt response as Neodesha put together a 21-4 third-quarter run.

By the time the dust settled, Humboldt was on the short end of a 78-40 loss.

The defeat drops the Cubs to 1-6 as they head into the holiday break.

The short-handed Humboldt squad, which looks to have two key pieces back in the lineup — Mason Sterling and Ty Shaughnessy — returns to action Jan. 8 at Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan.