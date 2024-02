NEODESHA — The power of Prayer turned the tide Tuesday in a defensive battle between Humboldt and Neodesha High’s girls.

Prayer Roebuck, Neodesha’s standout junior forward, erupted for 15 points in the second half as the Bluestreaks erased a seven-point halftime deficit to win, 36-29.

Skylar Hottenstein helped Humboldt go ahead in the second quarter. She scored nine of Humboldt’s 11 points in the period as the Lady Cubs turned a 7-7 deadlock into an 18-11 lead at the break.